Actor Shekhar Suman Joins BJP Amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Says 'Till Yesterday I Didn't Know I Would Be Sitting Here' (VIDEO)

Veteran actor and television host Shekhar Suman joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday (May 7) amid the Lok Sabha polls.

The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his web series Heeramandi, had fought Lok Sabha elections in 2009 from Patna Sahib on Congress ticket. However, he had lost to actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

After joining BJP, the actor said, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here."

According to reports, he also said that he was waiting for Heeramandi to become a hit before joining the party. The actor-comedian said, "Log kahi ye na kahe ki mere paas karne ko kuch nahi tha, isliye politics join ki. Heeramandi has now become a global hit."

Last week, popular television actress Rupali Ganguly had joined BJP.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Times of India in April 2024, Shekhar opened up about getting offers from political parties looking for star campaigners. He reportedly said, "I have got a lot of offers but I go deaf and blind when they come to me now. I have kept myself away from politics because as it is we have to deal with politics in our lives. Let us deal with that first."

The 61-year-old actor also stated that his connection with politics was completely by default. "I got connected with politics by default. There was no desire as such. But sometimes you get emotionally blackmailed and the reason I did that was because I wanted to do something for my city, my society and my state."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is garnering praises for his role of Nawab Zulfikar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series which released on Netflix on May 1. The show also features his son, actor Adhyayan Suman.