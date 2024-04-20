Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Approaches Dindoshi Civil Court Seeking DNA Test To Prove BJP MP Ravi Kishan Is Her Father

BJP MP Ravi Kishan | Photo: IANS

Trouble seems to be brewing for BJP’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan as a 25-year-old woman has claimed to be his biological daughter and has approached the city civil court at Dindoshi, seeking a DNA test. The suit filed by Shinova Sukla on Saturday claimed that she was born out of a relationship between Kishan and her mother Aparna Soni.

The suit filed by Shinova, through advocate Ashok Saraogi and Jay Yadav, has also sought permanent injunction restraining Kishan from, in any manner, refusing to accept her as his biological daughter.

Aparna Soni Approaches Bombay HC

Meanwhile, Aparna Soni has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against her, her estranged husband Rajesh Soni, 55, and Shinova by Kishan’s wife, Priti Shukla with the Hazratganj police, Uttar Pradesh. She has alleged that the FIR is filed with mala fide intentions though nothing has happened within the jurisdiction of the said police station, as all are residents of Mumbai.

Soni married Rajesh Soni in 1991. However, due to differences she returned to her paternal house in 1995. Subsequently, according to the suit, Soni, in her capacity as a journalist, met various people from the film fraternity, including Kishan. Shinova was born on October 19, 1998, but by then it came to light that Kishan was already married, the suit claimed. Hence, the two decided that the child would call the actor “uncle”, the suit claimed. Throughout, till 2022-23, the duo took care of her.

FIR Filed Against Woman Claiming To Be BJP MP Ravi Kishan's Daughter

Recently, when she and Soni went to offer their wishes to Kishan after he announced that he would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections, the actor allegedly misbehaved and refused to meet them. The two then held a press conference and informed the public about Shinova being the biological daughter of Kishan.

Although nothing incriminating was mentioned in the press conference, Kishan’s wife Priti filed an FIR against them. The case was registered in Lucknow under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence ) 386 (extortion), and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

Allegations Of Jurisdictional Abuse And Influential Forces In Mumbai BJP MP Paternity Dispute

Shinova’s writ petition stated that the FIR has been registered in Lucknow despite nothing happening there and despite the petitioner as well as Shukla and Kishan being residents of Mumbai. However, the case has been filed there as Kishan is a sitting MP from Gorakhpur and is also contesting the upcoming elections. “... he is holding a good influence within Lucknow.. and under his influence, the said FIR has been registered…,” the petition read, calling the “FIR purely an abuse of process of law”.

The plea also contends that Soni’s estranged husband has been unnecessarily dragged into the controversy, as he has been residing in the US since their separation. The suit is likely to be heard by Dindoshi court on April 25. The HC is likely to hear the quashing petition next week.