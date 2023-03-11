e-Paper Get App
Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosts Ram Charan, wife Upasana at her residence ahead of Oscars 2023

Priyanka and Ram Charan starred together in the latter's Bollywood debut 'Zanjeer' in 2013

Saturday, March 11, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted 'RRR' star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her residence in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Ram Charan and Upasana are in the US currently to attend the Oscars wherein 'RRR' has secured a nomination this year.

'RRR' has been nominated under the Best Original Song category for the hit foot-tapping number 'Naatu Naatu'.

When PeeCee met Ram Charan

For the unversed, PeeCee and Ram Charan starred opposite each other in the latter's Bollywood debut 'Zanjeer' in 2013.

A picture of Priyanka with Ram Charan and Upasana is doing the rounds on the internet, in which the actress can be seen dressed at her casual best in a white shirt and off-white pants.

While Ram Charan looked handsome in a blue sweatshirt, would-be mommy Upasana posed with PeeCee's pet Diana.

Also seen in the photo were PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra and her in-laws Denise and Paul Jonas.

Upasana also shared another picture with Priyanka from the pre-Oscars event and wrote, "LA familia ❤️ @priyankachopra thank u for always being there for us."

The 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 12.

The Oscars 2023 is even more special for India as the country has bagged nominations in three different categories.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has been nominated under the Best Original Song category. Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category and 'The Elephant Whisperers' has secured a nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

