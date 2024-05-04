Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

With Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being around the corner, speculations surrounding various names that can be seen participating in the show are at an all time high. From Sumona Chakravarti to Elvish Yadav, quite a lot of names are being speculated to be participating in the show this year.

Well, now, two more names have joined the list of speculative contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. And they are, television's BFF duo Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani. According to a recent report in Telly Chakkar, Drashti Dhami has been approached to be a part of the show this year. Before this, there were also reports of Sanaya Irani being approached for the show. In this case, if all ends well, the viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be seeing the popular BFF duo on the show.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi will apparently fly down to Georgia soon. The show will be helmed by Rohit Shetty this year too. Popular faces from the entertainment fraternity that are likely to enter the show are Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel, Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, unlike every year will be shot in Georgia this year. The show was being shot in Capetown, South Africa for the past few years.