FPJ Exclusive: Karanvir Sharma Roped In To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

It is officially the season of Colors TV's one of the most loved reality shows; Khatron Ke Khiladi. While the contestants are all set to fly to Romania for the shoot of the show soon, speculations surrounding various names have been making a buzz across the internet. Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive update on another name that can be seen in this season of the show.

Our sources close to the show inform us that Karanvir Sharma, who was last seen in Zee TV's show Rabb Se Hai Dua opposite Aditi Sharma is all set to participate in this season of the show. Our source adds, ''Karanvir has been approached for this season of the show and he is most likely to participate in the show too, he has agreed on doing the show and has also started prepping for the same.''

Karanvir has been a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actor, who was last seen in Zee TV's show Rabb Se Hai Dua opposite Aditi Sharma, was loved for his stint in Star Plus' show Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Debattama Saha.

As for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the show will be helmed by Rohit Shetty this season too. Popular names like Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani have reportedly been confirmed to participate in the show. Speculations around Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Adnan Khan, Zohaib Siddiqui and others are also rumoured to be seen in the show. The show will be shot in Romania this season.