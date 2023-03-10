Oscars 2023: When and where to watch in India

Oscars 2023, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies across the globe, is scheduled to take place on March 12, Sunday. Indian viewers will get to witness the live streaming of the award show happening at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13 at 8:30 am.

Desi movie buffs are keen to watch the telecast for their beloved celebrities with the hope of India’s RRR winning big.

Live Telecast of the 95th Academy Awards

You can watch the live streaming of the 95th Academy awards on Disney Plus Hoststar. It will be accessible on the digital platform at 5 pm (11:00 GMT) on March 12. For the viewers from the United States, it will be available on ABC Television Network.

Oscars 2023: Where to watch?

You will also find ABC network streaming the award ceremony LIVE on many other platforms like YouTube, Hulu, Live TV, Direct TV, AT&T TV and FUBO TV through a valid subscription.

Indian Viewers can easily find it on the Disney Plus Hotstar app, 5:30 am on March 13, 2023. Alternatively, you can also view it on ABC.com or ABC app.

Oscars 2023: Who’s presenting?

American TV actor and a midnight show host Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the Oscars.

Furthermore, the names of presenters this year includes Michael B Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Riz Ahmed, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose, Donnie Yen, Questlove, Jonathan Majors, and Deepika Padukone.

