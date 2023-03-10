Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a vision in white at pre-Oscars event

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 10, 2023

Actress Priyanka Chopra made heads turn as she attended a pre-Oscars event in LA on Friday

The event was organised to recognise and celebrate South Asian excellence

PeeCee was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas at the event

The actress was a sight to behold in a white feathery outfit

She flaunted her svelte figure in a white mesh corset top and a mesh floral skirt

She paired it with a pristine white feathery shrug

PeeCee was seen making a smashing appearance at the event and hundreds of eyes followed the actress as she walked down the red carpet

The event comes just a couple of days before the 95th Academy Awards in LA

PeeCee had earlier hosted an Oscars nomination bash at her place

