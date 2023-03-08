Women's Day 2023: 7 empowering quotes by Priyanka Chopra

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 08, 2023
The remarkable journey of actress Priyanka Chopra, from becoming a Miss World to a global icon, is filled with highs and lows
She has often shed light on critical women’s issues and emphasised on their rights
On International Women's Day, take a look at some empowering and inspirational quotes by Priyanka Chopra
"I wasn't the prettiest girl in the room, but I learned to carry myself with confidence - that's how you make the best impression on people"
"Education has always been very important to me. It means you don't have to depend on anyone else"
"My mom always says that when a woman is financially independent, she has the ability to live life on her own terms. I think that was the soundest advice that I ever got"
"I don't believe in being a size 0. I don't believe in starving. Women should totally embrace their curves"
"Any transition is easy if you believe in yourself and your talent"
"I can't eradicate poverty, but at least for the people around me, I can help make sure no child is denied a dream"
"I believe in myself and my art so much. I've always trusted destiny. Wherever it takes me, I just work damn hard at the opportunity"
