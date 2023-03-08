In Pics: How Bollywood celebrated Holi 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 08, 2023

Bollywood celebs had a blast celebrating Holi on Tuesday. Kareena Kapoor celebrated the festival with her boys Taimur and Jeh

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Holi as a married couple

Kriti Sanon shared a cute Holi selfie with her family

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and their family were all smiles as they got together for a selfie

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his Holi in the US this year

Alia Bhatt celebrated Holi in her own style with a colourful umbrella on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ananya Panday dropped a beautiful selfie with her face smeared with pink on the occasion of Holi

Karisma Kapoor made everyone skip a beat as she dropped her Holi pictures

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's stylish Holi

Sunny Leone celebrated the festival with her husband and kids

Shehnaaz Gill was her goofy self as she celebrated the festival with her friends

