Holi 2023: Here’s how Team India celebrated the festival of colours; In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 07, 2023

The players applied gulaal on each other in the stadium dressing room as well

Rohit Sharma Instagram

The support staff also joined in the Indian team's Holi celebrations

The players are barely recognisable as their faces are completely covered in gulaal

Captain Rohit Sharma was not spared as Kuldeep Yadav applied gulaal on him

Suryakumar Yadav in high spirits as Team India celebrates Holi 2023

Virat Kohli also sang a song as Rang Barse played in the background

The Indian team is going to face Australia in the 4th and final BGT Test in Ahmedabad

India and Australia will play the Ahmedabad Test at the world's largest cricket venue - Narendra Modi Stadium - from March 9

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first-two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi

