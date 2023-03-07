Holi 2023: Here’s how Team India celebrated the festival of colours; In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 07, 2023
The players applied gulaal on each other in the stadium dressing room as well
Rohit Sharma Instagram
The support staff also joined in the Indian team's Holi celebrations
The players are barely recognisable as their faces are completely covered in gulaal
Captain Rohit Sharma was not spared as Kuldeep Yadav applied gulaal on him
Suryakumar Yadav in high spirits as Team India celebrates Holi 2023
Virat Kohli also sang a song as Rang Barse played in the background
The Indian team is going to face Australia in the 4th and final BGT Test in Ahmedabad
India and Australia will play the Ahmedabad Test at the world's largest cricket venue - Narendra Modi Stadium - from March 9
India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first-two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi
