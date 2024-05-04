King Defends AP Dhillon's Guitar Breaking Act At Coachella: 'Those Criticising Will Be Making Reels On His Song'

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon was recently slammed for breaking his guitar on stage while performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. While several netizens criticised the singer for his act, singer-rapper King, known for songs such as Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan, defended AP Dhillon.

King told Hindustan Times that AP is an understood artist. “Many people are like, ‘Let’s just hate AP, because it’s in trend’. If you feel what he did was wrong, then be the bigger person and forgive him. Those criticising him are the same people who will be making reels on his song, saying, 'woah, it's the best'. If you don't like what he did, don't call him the best," he added.

Further, he added that if people think from AP's perspective, not everyone can understand the adrenaline that artists feel when they go on stage.

"No one knows Coachella ke stage par jaake kya hota hai. Diljit (Dosanjh, singer-actor, who performed at Coachella in 2023) paaji and AP ne kya feel kiya hoga, kya adrenaline raha hoga, yeh samajhna mushkil hai. AP ne bhi ek visual dekha hoga ki jab stage par jaunga, yeh karoonga, woh karoonga. As an artist on stage, you don't worry about the consequences," said King.

After receiving hate, AP shared a series of photos on stage at Coachella 2024, which also included breaking his guitar, “The media is controlled and I’m out of control," he wrote.