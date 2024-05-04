'Be A Man': Abhinav Shukla REACTS To Rubina Dilaik's Ex Boyfriend Avinash Sachdeva Calling Her 'Insecure, Possesive'

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the most loved couples of telly town. The actors who tied the knot in the year 2018, embraced parenthood last year and became parents to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. However, before Abhinav Shukla, the actress was in a relationship with her Choti Bahu costar Avinash Sachdeva. Unfortunately, things did not go well between the two of them and they decided to part ways after a couple of years of being in a relationship.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Avinash Sachdeva was quizzed about his relationship with Rubina Dilaik and the actor had gone ahead to call Rubina 'insecure and possesive.' While both Rubina and Abhinav did not react to the same, In a recent interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Abhinav was asked about Avinash's statement on Rubina Dilaik and the actor went ahead to give an advice to the Avinash and all the youngsters. Speaking of the same, Abhinav said, ''My advice to lots of youngsters out there, who are dating, who are in a relationship and who are conscious and do not wish to spoil their life, here is a golden rule - When a relationship is over, it's over! Be a man, do not talk about that girl, do not talk about anything from the past because it doesn't help.

The actor further states, ''What has ended, has ended. 'We have broken up but we are still friends'- This has come from Hollywood. You can't be friends. Because if you have broken up with the person with whom your emotions were involved. You can't be friends with them so cut them off."

Further speaking of Avinash's statement, Abhinav revealed that he did not pay attention to whatever he said. The actor said, ''I never paid attention to whatever he said. Even if he has said, it's fine. He can't tell me that she is like that."

Abhinav also reveals that he and Rubina did not even discuss about this comment of the actor and said, ''It's a very trivial thing. I have worked with him and I find him like an okay guy. There is no point in talking about the past and even if he is doing it, I don't care. I have dated women in this city and if somebody comes to know who all, they will be shocked because I have never spoken a word about them and I will never even speak because it's their dignity."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were loved during their participation in Bigg Boss 14, which ultimately was won by the former.