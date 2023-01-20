Manushi Chhillar reveals which legendary Indian style icon inspires her, 'The late Maharani Gayatri Devi followed and set her own trends and fashion'

Manushi Chhillar | Pic: Instagram/manushi_chhillar

Manushi Chhillar has been the toast of town with her chic fashion choices. The actress has belted out look after look that has captivated the imagination of her fans.

Opening up about her fashion sense, Manushi says, “Fashion to me is about expression. I feel that there is a lot of creativity and it says a lot about a person. It is something that I really enjoy. I have always enjoyed and I have always admired the people who have a personal sense of style and express it through fashion. I try to do the same in life.”

She adds, “For me it is about the creativity involved, and it is about expressing yourself visually through the clothes that you wear and the look that you do. I think it is sweet if people are thinking that I’m trail-blazing in fashion. But for me, it has always been something that I have enjoyed and aspired to do.”

Manushi spills the beans on what got her into fashion. “Since childhood, I followed what supermodels were doing internationally. What trends were being followed. What everyone’s sense of style was. And for me today, having that freedom and accessibility is a blessing because I know that I absolutely enjoy it and I try my best to be as authentic and as honest as possible when it comes to expressing myself through fashion.“

Manushi loves to wear Indian clothes and feels a sense of pride in India’s contribution to the world when it comes to fashion and trends. “India has a long-standing history when it comes to fashion. Whether you talk about the textile or the handloom industry or even the fact that you travel from North to South or from East to West, they are traditionally, apart from wearing what was culturally necessary, there has been a certain fashion influence that the people and the society has had,” she avers.

The actress admires the late Maharani Gayatri Devi’s style. “If we look at style icons that we have had, we can go back to individuals like Maharani Gayatri Devi. She followed and set her own trends and fashion. So, India has a long history when it comes to fashion. We also have a lot of designers and it is great to see today that not just weddings, but there are designers that are there – street-style labels that are coming up and getting recognition internationally,” she explains.

On a parting note, Manushi concludes, “There are small-time designers who are now getting that recognition and now making it big through traditional techniques of textile making. And it is great to see this whole blend in India of what we traditionally followed and the methods that we traditionally had with a very contemporary and a modern taste and aesthetic. It’s great to see that.”

