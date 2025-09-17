 Ajith's Good Bad Ugly REMOVED From Netflix After Madras HC Order On Unauthorised Use Of Ilaiyaraaja's Songs
The HC issued an interim injunction restraining the production company of Ajith's Good Bad Ugly from exhibiting, screening, distributing, publishing, or broadcasting the film on any platform, including OTT services. Following the court's directive, Netflix removed the film from its catalogue. On the platform, searches for the title displayed an error message. It was streamed on Netflix on May 8

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Ajith Kumar's blockbuster Tamil film Good Bad Ugly has been removed from Netflix after the Madras High Court passed an interim order in response to a petition filed by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The gangster action-comedy, which released in theatres on April 10, 2025, and later premiered on Netflix on May 8, had become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 before landing in legal controversy.

According to a report in 123 Telugu.com , Justice Senthikumar, hearing the matter, issued an interim injunction restraining the production company from exhibiting, screening, selling, distributing, publishing, or broadcasting the film on any platform, including OTT services.

Following the court's directive, Netflix removed Good Bad Ugly from its catalogue. On the OTT platform, searches for the title displayed an error message.

What is the case?

The case stems from Ilaiyaraaja's allegation that three of his iconic songs - Otha Rubayum Tharen (Nattupura Pattu, 1996), Ilamai Idho Idho (Sakalakala Vallavan, 1979), and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (Vikram, 1986) - were used in the film without his authorisation. In his plea, the veteran music director argued that the tracks were altered and commercially exploited without his consent, constituting a violation of his copyright and moral rights.

Ilaiyaraaja's legal notice to the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation, removal of the altered versions of his songs, a written apology, and a full report of revenue generated through their usage. Although the production house responded, the composer found their reply "bland" and approached the High Court.

article-image

Producer's reaction

Previously, producer Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers defended the film, stating to Hindustan Times, "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book."

The fate of Good Bad Ugly on the digital platform will now depend on the outcome of the ongoing legal battle.

