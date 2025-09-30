Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli Avatar Mein'

Jio Hotstar: Nehal Chudasama / Mridul Tiwari

A lot of drama is going on in the Bigg Boss 19. From planning, plotting, to fights, a lot of things are happening inside the BB 19 house. However, it looks like, apart from the contestants, someone else also decided to enter the house this season. We are talking about a snake.

According to a report by Film Window, a snake was spotted inside the bedroom of the Bigg Boss 19 house. It was Gaurav Khanna who first spotted it, and later Bigg Boss informed all the contestants to move into garden area. However, Mridul Tiwari caught the snake and put it in a bottle.

Netizens React To Report Of A Snake In Bigg Boss 19 House

Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the report of a snake entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. A netizen tweeted, "Mridul ne nehal ko botal me dal diya wah (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Nehal 🐍 Hogi apne asli avatar me agayii this bechari (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Beech beech mein bottle khol ke phukte rehna padega kisiko warna nehal behosh hojayegi (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Nehal is known for her fights in the BB 19 house. She was eliminated a few days ago, but was kept in a secret room, and later she came back to the main house.

On Monday, she fought with Baseer Ali because of halwa (sweet). Earlier, Nehal and Baseer were very close friends, but after she came back from the secret room, things changed between them.

Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt is the captain of the house this week, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will find out which contestants will be nominated this week. During last Weekend Ka Vaar, Awez Darbar got eliminated.