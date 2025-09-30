 Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli Avatar Mein'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli Avatar Mein'

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli Avatar Mein'

According to a report, a snake was spotted inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, and Mridul Tiwari caught it and put it in a bottle. Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the report. A netizen tweeted, "Nehal Hogi apne asli avatar me agayii this bechari (sic)." Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Jio Hotstar: Nehal Chudasama / Mridul Tiwari

A lot of drama is going on in the Bigg Boss 19. From planning, plotting, to fights, a lot of things are happening inside the BB 19 house. However, it looks like, apart from the contestants, someone else also decided to enter the house this season. We are talking about a snake.

According to a report by Film Window, a snake was spotted inside the bedroom of the Bigg Boss 19 house. It was Gaurav Khanna who first spotted it, and later Bigg Boss informed all the contestants to move into garden area. However, Mridul Tiwari caught the snake and put it in a bottle.

Read Also
'Salman Bhai Se…': Ashneer Grover Offered Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard Contestant, Rise And Fall Host...
article-image

Netizens React To Report Of A Snake In Bigg Boss 19 House

Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the report of a snake entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. A netizen tweeted, "Mridul ne nehal ko botal me dal diya wah (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Nehal 🐍 Hogi apne asli avatar me agayii this bechari (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Govt Announces 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Services Recruitment
Karnataka Govt Announces 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Services Recruitment
Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among Doctors And Medical Students
Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among Doctors And Medical Students
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital To Offer Modern Dermatology Treatments Including Skin Grafting And Laser Therapy At Affordable Rates
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital To Offer Modern Dermatology Treatments Including Skin Grafting And Laser Therapy At Affordable Rates
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts

One more netizen tweeted, "Beech beech mein bottle khol ke phukte rehna padega kisiko warna nehal behosh hojayegi (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Read Also
Was Awez Darbar's Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Planned? Claims Reveal His Family Paid Voluntary Exit Fee...
article-image

Nehal is known for her fights in the BB 19 house. She was eliminated a few days ago, but was kept in a secret room, and later she came back to the main house.

On Monday, she fought with Baseer Ali because of halwa (sweet). Earlier, Nehal and Baseer were very close friends, but after she came back from the secret room, things changed between them.

Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt is the captain of the house this week, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will find out which contestants will be nominated this week. During last Weekend Ka Vaar, Awez Darbar got eliminated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...

Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli...

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli...

'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj...

'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj...

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Sydney Sweeney Wears Britney Spears' Iconic 'Circus' Outfit At Her Space-Themed 28th Birthday Party

Sydney Sweeney Wears Britney Spears' Iconic 'Circus' Outfit At Her Space-Themed 28th Birthday Party