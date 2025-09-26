 'Salman Bhai Se…': Ashneer Grover Offered Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard Contestant, Rise And Fall Host Shares Screenshot Of Mail
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Salman Bhai Se…': Ashneer Grover Offered Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard Contestant, Rise And Fall Host Shares Screenshot Of Mail

'Salman Bhai Se…': Ashneer Grover Offered Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard Contestant, Rise And Fall Host Shares Screenshot Of Mail

Ashneer Grover shared a screenshot of the official mail he received from the makers of Bigg Boss 19. While the authenticity of the email remains unverified, it was addressed to Ashneer and was apparently sent by Senior Casting Coordinator for Bigg Boss 19. Ashneer had also shared the screenshot on his official X account deleted the post later

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Ashneer Grover, who is currently seen as a host of Rise And Fall, recently revealed that he has been invited by the makers of Bigg Boss 19 to enter the show as a wildcard contestant. On Friday (September 26), the businessman and former Shark Tank India judge shared a screenshot of the official mail he received from the makers.

While the authenticity of the email remains unverified, it was addressed to Ashneer and was apparently sent by Senior Casting Coordinator for Bigg Boss 19.

Taking a dig at his relationship with Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 19, he wrote, "Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho jaaunga tab tak."

Ashneer added, "Yeh 'mail merge' kisi ki to naukri khayega." For those unversed, the mail merge feature is used to send personalised emails to multiple recipients.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Indian Uber Driver In UK Invites Lady Passenger For Dinner; She Demands To 'Set Her Up With His Son'
Viral Video: Indian Uber Driver In UK Invites Lady Passenger For Dinner; She Demands To 'Set Her Up With His Son'
Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli
Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli
The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological Thriller Series
The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological Thriller Series
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar As 'Vote-Buying Tactic' - VIDEO
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana In Bihar As 'Vote-Buying Tactic' - VIDEO

Ashneer had also shared the screenshot on his official X account with the caption, "Itni bhauklahat - kuchh zyaada hi competition de diya Rise & Fall ne lagta hai! Is bechaare casting director ki to khair nahi aaj."

However, he deleted the post from X (formerly known as Twitter).

Read Also
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host...
article-image

The mail praised Ashneer's personality and stated that he is a 'strong' candidate to participate in the controversial reality show.

"Your dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal have caught the attention of our casting team, making you a strong candidate for this exciting role," a part of the mail read.

Salman Khan and Ashneer Grover's controversy

The controversy between the entrepreneur and the actor began after Ashneer, in an earlier interview, claimed he was denied the chance to click a photo with Salman during a brand shoot.

In 2019, Ashneer (then BharatPe co-founder) had reportedly approached Salman's team to make him a brand ambassador. Ashneer later claimed there was a meeting at a shoot, and that he spent hours discussing it.

Ashneer said that although he asked for photos with Salman at that meeting, Salman’s manager refused, saying the actor didn’t like photos at that time.

During Bigg Boss 18, Ashneer had come on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Salman had then schooled the businessman for speaking against him and talking about his remuneration. However, after the episode was aired, Ashneer had penned a long note about Bigg Boss and Salman.

Recently, during an interview, he indirectly took a dig at Salman and his style of hosting Bigg Boss 19.

"Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately or unfortunately, in India, we’ve had a very big show with a very big superstar. It’s become more about him than the contestants. Who’s putting in the hours? Bhai, aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho," he reportedly said during an interview.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological...

The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological...

'This Bogus Will...': Karishma Kapoor's Kids Tell Court They Are Being Denied Everything

'This Bogus Will...': Karishma Kapoor's Kids Tell Court They Are Being Denied Everything

Tu Meri Poori Kahani Review: Hirranya Ojha, Arhaan Pateel Try Their Best To Deliver In A Film That's...

Tu Meri Poori Kahani Review: Hirranya Ojha, Arhaan Pateel Try Their Best To Deliver In A Film That's...

One Battle After Another Review: Rebels, Romance, & A Madcap War Dance With Leonardo DiCaprio

One Battle After Another Review: Rebels, Romance, & A Madcap War Dance With Leonardo DiCaprio