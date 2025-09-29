Was Awez Darbar's Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Planned? Claims Reveal His Family Paid Voluntary Exit Fee Amid Rumours Of Ex-GF Shubhi Joshi Joining Show

Awez Darbar's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 came as a shock to both his fans and co-contestants. He was eliminated in the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, after being nominated alongside Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri. His eviction came just a day after his sister-in-law and actress, Gauahar Khan, entered the Bigg Boss house to give him a reality check.

Awez Darbar's Family Paid Voluntary Exit Fee For His Eviction

However, shocking claims have now surfaced stating that Awez's eviction was planned and that his family paid a voluntary exit fee after rumours emerged that his ex-girlfriend, Shubhi Joshi, would enter the reality show as a wildcard contestant.

To avoid drama in his personal life, which has been making headlines recently after Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali revealed that he had texted multiple girls in the past, the Darbar family reportedly made the decision. Shubhi, in an interview, also confirmed that she and Awez had a past relationship, which sparked speculation that he had cheated on Nagma Mirajkar, with whom he was in a 10-year relationship.

Reportedly, after Gauahar's segment in Bigg Boss 19, she checked with the makers about Shubhi's alleged entry as a wildcard. Since she did not receive any confirmation, Awez's family decided to pay the voluntary exit fee and withdraw him from the reality show, resulting in a dramatic exit being planned for him.

Instead of announcing Neelam Giri as evicted, the makers asked the host Salman Khan to declare her safe.

Readers are advised that these are unverified rumours and The Free Press Journal cannot confirm their authenticity.