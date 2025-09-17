Konkona Sensharma & Amol Parashar Holiday In Goa With Friends & Family Amid Dating Rumours; Pictures Go Viral

Reddit

Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar made it to the headlines a few weeks ago when the two were clicked together at the screening of the latter's show Gram Chikitsalay. Soon, there were rumours that they are dating. While the rumoured couple has not yet confirmed their relationship, they are holidaying together in Goa along with their friends and family.

A friend of the couple shared a picture on her Instagram story in which all the boys are standing together, and in another picture, all the girls are posing. The pictures have gone viral on social media. A Reddit user shared the pictures and wrote, "Konkona and Amol Parashar enjoying their first Family trip In Goa. (With parashar family and friends)."

Well, netizens are very happy to see them together. A netizen commented on the post, "They’re soooo cute! Rooting for them. I love love her & his voice is so sexyyy." A netizen met the rumoured couple in Goa and wrote, "Bumped into them in Goa - honestly Konkana looks hotter in person and obviously her bf is a cutiee." Check out the comments below...

Amol Parashar-Konkona Sensharma Age Gap

Amol celebrates his 39th birthday today (September 17, 2025). The actor is in Goa for his birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, Konkona will be turning 46 in December this year. So, the age gap between them is seven years.

Amol Parashar On Rumours Of Dating Konkona Sensharma

While talking to Hindustan Times about the rumours of dating Konkona, Amol had said, “Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I have learnt to just move on. Agar kuch hoga aur mujhe share karna hoga, toh I will share it on social media myself.”

Amol and Konkona worked together in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Their chemistry in the movie had grabbed everyone's attention.