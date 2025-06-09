 Amol Parashar Opens Up On Marriage Plans Amid Dating Rumours With 7 Years Older Konkona Sensharma: 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'
Sardar Udham actor Amol Parashar, linked to Konkona Sensharma, addressed dating rumours, saying, "Nobody asked me... Agar kuch hoga, I will share it on social media." On marriage, he added, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Agar shaadi hogi, I will post it on Instagram." Konkona is 45; Amol is 38, with a 7-year age gap.

Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Sardar Udham actor Amol Parashar, who starred alongside Konkona Sensharma in the 2019 Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, is reportedly in a relationship with the actress. Konkona recently attended the screening of Parashar's web series Gram Chikitsalay in Mumbai on May 14, further fuelling the dating rumours. While Konkona has yet to respond, Amol has now shared his first-ever reaction to the link-up speculation.

"Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I have learnt to just move on. Agar kuch hoga aur mujhe share karna hoga, toh I will share it on social media myself," Amol told Hindustan Times.

He added, "See, you have people in life. Kisi se aap close hote hain, aur kisi se aap zyaada close hote hain. Naming every relation is not necessary... Aap khush, samne waala khush aur gharwale khush, that’s it!"

Talking about his marriage plans amid dating rumors with Konkana, Amol said that earlier his mother would pressure him, but not anymore. "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. I love surprising myself, and my family knows that. Agar shaadi hogi, toh I, too, will post it on Insta, as that’s what matters to everyone. But as of now, I have nothing to talk about," he shared.

The couple has a 7-year age difference: Konkona is 45, while Amol is 38.

Last year, Amol had confirmed that he is in a relationship. However, he had not revealed the name of his girlfriend.

