Video: Kangana Ranaut Performs Havan With BJP Workers, Donates Blood In Mandi On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with special rituals and social service in her constituency, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. On Wednesday (September 17), Kangana participated in a havan and yagna alongside BJP workers, followed by a blood donation drive organised by the party.

Sharing pictures from the occasion on X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote in Hindi, "On the occasion of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday today, I participated in a special havan and yagna held in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Along with this, I had the privilege of taking part in a blood donation camp organised by the BJP family and also donated blood myself."

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर आज मंडी लोकसभा क्षेत्र में विशेष हवन एवं यज्ञ में सम्मिलित हुई। साथ ही भाजपा परिवार द्वारा आयोजित रक्तदान शिविर में सहभागिता कर स्वयं रक्तदान करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



प्रधानमंत्री जी के दीर्घायु, उत्तम स्वास्थ्य… pic.twitter.com/6AqUNmEU7M — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2025

Kangana added, "Best wishes for the Prime Minister’s long life, good health, and an energetic future. With Modi, everything is possible."

The post, featuring visuals of Kangana performing the rituals and donating blood, gained traction online, with BJP supporters lauding her gesture.

Earlier today, to wish the PM, Kangana also shared a throwback photo with him and wrote, "By embracing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Development', hearty congratulations and best wishes to the true son of Maa Bharti, the country's most popular leader Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana was last seen in her pet project, Emergency, which also marked her directorial debut. In the film, she played the role of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

She is officially crossing over to Hollywood, with her first leading role in the upcoming horror drama Blessed Be The Evil. The project, backed by US-based production company Lions Movies, will star Kangana alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.

Kangana will also be seen in a psychological thriller which also stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The actress also has a film titled Bharat Bhagya Vidhata lined up, but it is yet to go on the floors. There have been reports of Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3, however, nothing has been officially announced about the movie.