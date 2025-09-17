 Video: Kangana Ranaut Performs Havan With BJP Workers, Donates Blood In Mandi On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday
Kangana Ranaut celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with religious rituals and community service. She joined BJP workers for a havan and yagna, and later took part in a blood donation drive organised by the party. Earlier today, she also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the PM on social media

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with special rituals and social service in her constituency, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. On Wednesday (September 17), Kangana participated in a havan and yagna alongside BJP workers, followed by a blood donation drive organised by the party.

Sharing pictures from the occasion on X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote in Hindi, "On the occasion of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday today, I participated in a special havan and yagna held in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Along with this, I had the privilege of taking part in a blood donation camp organised by the BJP family and also donated blood myself."

Kangana added, "Best wishes for the Prime Minister’s long life, good health, and an energetic future. With Modi, everything is possible."

The post, featuring visuals of Kangana performing the rituals and donating blood, gained traction online, with BJP supporters lauding her gesture.

article-image

Earlier today, to wish the PM, Kangana also shared a throwback photo with him and wrote, "By embracing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Development', hearty congratulations and best wishes to the true son of Maa Bharti, the country's most popular leader Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana was last seen in her pet project, Emergency, which also marked her directorial debut. In the film, she played the role of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

She is officially crossing over to Hollywood, with her first leading role in the upcoming horror drama Blessed Be The Evil. The project, backed by US-based production company Lions Movies, will star Kangana alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.

Kangana will also be seen in a psychological thriller which also stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The actress also has a film titled Bharat Bhagya Vidhata lined up, but it is yet to go on the floors. There have been reports of Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3, however, nothing has been officially announced about the movie.

