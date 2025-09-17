PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today, September 17. On this special occasion, several celebrities took to their social media handles to extend wishes, including Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, among others.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut shared a photo with PM Modi and wrote, "By embracing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Development', hearty congratulations and best wishes to the true son of Maa Bharti, the country's most popular leader Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji."

"Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. a very Happy 75th Birthday. May you be blessed with health, strength & continued success in serving our nation," wrote Ram Charan.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi Ji ko janmdin ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Aap swasth rahen, lambi umar paayen aur desh ko aise hi unnati aur samriddhi ki raah par aage badhate rahen. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir."

Superstar Rajinikanth wrote on X, "To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji , heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind."

“Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless service and unwavering commitment to the nation inspire millions. Prayers for your continued strength, health, and vision to guide India forward,” wrote Suniel Shetty on X.

Kirron Kher shared a photo with PM Modi and wrote, “Happy Birthday to Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji. Your honest and fearless leadership is leading the country towards a brighter future. May God keep you healthy and strong.”

Paresh Rawal extended his wishes to PM Modi, praying for his long and healthy life, and wrote, "I Pray to god to grant a long and Healthy life to our beloved Honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

Sonu extended his wishes to PM, writing, "History remembers those who reshape the future.Wishing PM @narendramodi ji continued strength, clarity, and courage as he leads Bharat through a transformative era. May your journey remain as fearless as your vision. #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, the Central government launched two major health initiatives, the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan and the Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month). As part of the campaign, AIIMS Delhi will organise medical check-up camps at four locations.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to officially inaugurate both initiatives, which aim to improve women’s health and strengthen family well-being.