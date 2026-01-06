'Main Karoongi...': Shraddha Kapoor Fan Asks Her When She Will Get Married; Actress' Reply Goes Viral

Shraddha Kapoor / Rahul Mody | Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is 38 years old, and everyone is keen to know when the actress will get married. She is reportedly dating writer Rahul Mody, and the two have been spotted together multiple times, and even on Instagram, Shraddha has hinted about her relationship with him. The actress on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram for the promotion of her jewellery brand, and one of the fans asked her when she is going to get married.

The fan commented on the post, "Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji. To this, the actress replied, "Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (sic)." Check out the comment below...

Well, we wonder if this was a hint from Shraddha that she will be getting married soon.

Shraddha Kapoor Movies

Shraddha has a couple of interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Eetha, which is a biopic on Marathi Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The shooting of the film is currently going on, and it is expected to release this year.

According to a report, Shraddha will wrap up Eetha by March and will start shooting for Nagin in April. A source told Mid-day, “Shraddha has been deeply invested in Eetha. The role is physically gruelling and emotionally intense, but she is keen to finish the film within the schedule. The makers are confident of wrapping by March.”

“Naagin has been in development for a long time, and the team wanted to get everything right — from the VFX design to the casting. With Shraddha locked in, the rest of the cast has fallen into place. The plan is to start shooting by April," added the source.

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which became a blockbuster at the box office. Fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens.