Sydney Sweeney To Make Bollywood Debut? Euphoria Actress Offered Whopping ₹530 Crore Paycheck

American actress Sydney Sweeney, best known for her roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus, Everything Sucks!, and The Handmaid's Tale, is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut, with reports claiming that she has been offered a role in one of India's most expensive films ever made, where she will allegedly portray a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity.

Sydney Sweeney To Make Bollywood Debut?

According to a report by Sun, an Indian production company has approached Sydney with a deal of 45 million pounds (over Rs 530 crore). The report stated, "The deal is made up of a 35 million pound (over Rs 415 crore) fee alongside 10 million pounds (over Rs 115 crore) in sponsorship agreements, with producers hoping Sydney's star power would help the film reach a wider audience in the international market."

Sydney Sweeney Shocked By ₹530 Crore Paycheck

Furthermore, the report stated that upon hearing the whopping paycheck, Sydney was initially shocked, as ₹530 crore is an incredible sum; however, the project itself is intriguing, and it could further elevate her global profile.

"The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market," said a source.

The film is expected to set on floors in the earlies months of 2026 in multiple locations including New York, Paris, London and Dubai.

However, the insider revealed that nothing has been finalised yet, though it is undoubtedly a huge opportunity. The actress is said to be weighing her options carefully, as money isn’t everything and she already has several projects lined up, but this role could potentially push her to new limits as an actress.

Sydney Sweeney Work Front

Sydney will be seen next in The Housemaid, which is based on the first book of the novel series of the same name by Freida McFadden.

Sydney will return as her popular character, Cassie in the third season of Euphoria.