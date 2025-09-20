Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi: Fans Chant 'Yogi Baba Zindabad' While Watching Biopic On Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath - Watch Video

Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi

A movie titled Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi was released on Friday, September 19, 2025. It is a biopic on the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. A video from a theatre has gone viral on social media in which the audience is seen chanting 'Yogi Baba Zindabad' while watching the movie.

A netizen shared the video and wrote, "Yaha film sirf kahaani nahin, balki Yogi ji ke tap, tyaag aur balidaan ka sajeev pramaan hai. Har Hindu bhai-bahan se aagrah hai ki ise zaroor dekhe. (This film is not just a story, but a living testimony to Yogi ji's tenacity, sacrifice, and dedication. Every Hindu brother and sister should watch it.)" Check out the video below...

Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi Reviews

Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi has received majorly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars, and wrote, "The film Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi is definitely a must watch for all those who love biopics, political stories or natural acting. Besides that, the film’s simplicity also acts as one of the USPs. But, the eternal question remains is that, are all these magnetic enough to draw the ‘cineplex crowds’!"

Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi on its first day collected Rs. 25 lakh. It will be interesting to see whether on its second day, the movie will show a jump at the box office or not.

Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi Cast

Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi stars Anant Joshi in the lead role and Paresh Rawal plays a pivotal role in the movie. Joshi is known for his performance in many OTT shows and movies, especially, in 12th Fail.