Who Is Sofik SK, The Content Creator Whose Alleged MMS Video With Rumoured Girlfriend Has Gone Viral On Social Media?

On Wednesday, an alleged video of content creator Sofik SK went viral on social media, in which he was reportedly seen in a compromising position with his rumoured girlfriend. According to reports, after the video went viral, 'Sofik Viral Video' was trending on social media.

Netizens are debating about the video, and while some are saying it's real, some are saying that it is a deepfake video.

Who Is Sofik SK?

Sofik is a content creator from West Bengal. He is also an actor and features in Palli Gram TV's shows on their YouTube channel. He has 319K followers on Instagram. While many people are keen to know the age of Sofik, the details about it are not available on internet.

On Wednesday, after his alleged video went viral, Sofik shared a video on Instagram in which a few guys are seen warning him about such viral videos. They tell him that if he wants to make such videos, he should go and live in America and not here, as Bengalis won't tolerate such things. It is quite surprising that Sofik himself has shared this video on Instagram.

Check out the video below...

According to some reports, the alleged viral MMS video is of around 16 minutes.

In the past few months, many content creators and influencers have made it to headlines because of their leaked video. Now, Sofik is trending for the same reason.

The content creator and actor has not shared any statement regarding his alleged viral MMS video. It is also not yet known whether he has taken any action to get the alleged video down from the internet.