 Who Is Sofik SK, The Content Creator Whose Alleged MMS Video With Rumoured Girlfriend Has Gone Viral On Social Media?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Sofik SK, The Content Creator Whose Alleged MMS Video With Rumoured Girlfriend Has Gone Viral On Social Media?

Who Is Sofik SK, The Content Creator Whose Alleged MMS Video With Rumoured Girlfriend Has Gone Viral On Social Media?

On Wednesday, an alleged video of content creator Sofik SK went viral on social media, in which he was reportedly seen in a compromising position with his rumoured girlfriend. According to reports, after the video went viral, 'Sofik Viral Video' was trending on social media. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

On Wednesday, an alleged video of content creator Sofik SK went viral on social media, in which he was reportedly seen in a compromising position with his rumoured girlfriend. According to reports, after the video went viral, 'Sofik Viral Video' was trending on social media.

Netizens are debating about the video, and while some are saying it's real, some are saying that it is a deepfake video.

Read Also
Munawar Faruqui BREAKS Silence On His Number Leak Scandal: '20K Calls Aur 11K Se Zyada Messages...'...
article-image

Who Is Sofik SK?

Sofik is a content creator from West Bengal. He is also an actor and features in Palli Gram TV's shows on their YouTube channel. He has 319K followers on Instagram. While many people are keen to know the age of Sofik, the details about it are not available on internet.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms
SEBI Issues Public Caution Advising Investors To Avoid Unregistered Online Bond Platforms
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Out Today; Check Subject-Wise Scores From 2 PM At icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Out Today; Check Subject-Wise Scores From 2 PM At icsi.edu
'Global Outage Caused By Internal Error, Not Cyberattack': Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince
'Global Outage Caused By Internal Error, Not Cyberattack': Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince

On Wednesday, after his alleged video went viral, Sofik shared a video on Instagram in which a few guys are seen warning him about such viral videos. They tell him that if he wants to make such videos, he should go and live in America and not here, as Bengalis won't tolerate such things. It is quite surprising that Sofik himself has shared this video on Instagram.

Check out the video below...

According to some reports, the alleged viral MMS video is of around 16 minutes.

In the past few months, many content creators and influencers have made it to headlines because of their leaked video. Now, Sofik is trending for the same reason.

Read Also
'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video...
article-image

The content creator and actor has not shared any statement regarding his alleged viral MMS video. It is also not yet known whether he has taken any action to get the alleged video down from the internet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Sofik SK, The Content Creator Whose Alleged MMS Video With Rumoured Girlfriend Has Gone Viral...

Who Is Sofik SK, The Content Creator Whose Alleged MMS Video With Rumoured Girlfriend Has Gone Viral...

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Water Sprayed At Fans To Beat The Heat - Watch Viral Video

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Water Sprayed At Fans To Beat The Heat - Watch Viral Video

WAVES Film Bazaar 2025: A Space To Show Up, Collaborate And Grow Together

WAVES Film Bazaar 2025: A Space To Show Up, Collaborate And Grow Together

Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Rapper Dazzles City With Fireworks-Filled Show, Performs FE!N, HYAENA &...

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Rapper Dazzles City With Fireworks-Filled Show, Performs FE!N, HYAENA &...