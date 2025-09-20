Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 20: Tulsi Vs Pari, Latter Finally Reveals The Truth

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update September 20: In yesterday's episode, we saw that Tulsi sees Pari with Ranvijay in the chawl and faints. In today's episode, the Virani family is discussing Pari's case, and Tulsi enters the house. Seeing Tulsi upset, Mihir and other family members get worried. Tulsi starts crying and tells everyone that she saw Pari in the chawl with Ranvijay. Mihir doesn't believe her, so she tells him to come with her.

While they are leaving the house, Pari comes from behind and stops them. She asks Tulsi and Mihir where they are going, and Tulsi confronts her about meeting Ranvijay in the chawl. Pari starts crying and says that she never went to any chawl to meet Ranvijay.

Pari tells Tulsi that she had gone to college, and even Gayatri was with her. Gayatri also says that she was with Pari all the time. Pari keeps on crying and creates a scene that Tulsi doesn't believe her so she should die. Mihir and other family members try to calm Pari down.

Mihir is taking Pari to her room, but Tulsi says that he should believe her. However, Mihir doesn't believe Tulsi. Later, it is shown in the flashback that when Tulsi fainted in the chawl, Pari and Ranvijay saw her, so Pari came home quickly. She also requested Gayatri to support her.

Later, when Tulsi is standing in the compound of Shanti Niketan near the tulsi plant, Pari comes and asks Tulsi what problem she has with her. Tulsi gets angry on Pari and asks her the truth.

Finally, Pari tells the truth that she had gone to the chawl to meet Ranvijay. She reveals that she loves Ranvijay and did a mistake by getting married to Ajay. Pari tells Tulsi that the allegations she had put on her in-laws are fake. She never liked Ajay and his family and just wanted to leave them.

Tulsi tries to explain to Pari that what she did is wrong, but Pari tells her that she never supports her. Pari says that if she had said the truth about loving Ranvijay, then everyone would have blamed her, and she would have not got her share in the property as well. Tulsi gets shocked after hearing what Pari said.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.