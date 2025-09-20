Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 was released on Friday. The film took a good start at the box office and collected Rs. 12.75 crore on its day one. The movie has received positive reviews from the critics and the audience, so it is expected that on its second day, Saturday, it will show a jump at the box office.

As per early estimates, Jolly LLB 3 on its day two might collect around Rs. 13-15 crore. If during the night shows, the film gets more footfalls, then the collection can be more than Rs. 15 crore.

It looks like by the end of its first weekend, the movie will collect around Rs. 45 crore which is a good number. However, Jolly LLB 3 needs to be stable at the box office over the weekdays.

Jolly LLB 3 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, some media reports claim that it was made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, the film surely needs to keep on doing well at the box office.

Jolly LLB 3 Reviews

Jolly LLB 3 has received mostly positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Jolly LLB 3 is hilarious in bits and parts and has its moments. But it fails to take the franchise a notch higher. However, if you are an Akshay Kumar fan, this movie is a must-watch for you."

Jolly LLB 3 Cast

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Seema Biswas. Saurabh Shukla, who plays the role of a judge in the film, has impressed one and all with his performance in the movie.