 Jolly LLB 3 X (Twitter) Review: 'Powerful Movie', Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Starrer Gets Positive Response From Netizens
Jolly LLB 3 X (Twitter) Review: 'Powerful Movie', Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Starrer Gets Positive Response From Netizens

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has hit the big screens today (September 19, 2025). Many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). The movie has impressed the netizens, and they can't stop praising it.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
YouTube: Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. It has hit the big screens today (September 19, 2025), and many people have already watched the movie. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter), and the film has impressed one and all.

A netizen tweeted, "#JollyLLB3Review Absolutely Masterpiece 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 #AkshayKumar totally brilliant career best🔥🔥🙏🙏 #ArshadWarsi Hilarious & Serious at the same time👌👌 #HumaQureshi #amritarao #gajrajrao #SeemaBiswas all are did great work👏👏 Final Verdict- Superhit (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#AkshayKumar shines with a perfect mix of emotion, intensity & humor. #ArshadWarsi’s comeback as Jolly is pure gold, his duo with Akshay steals the show. #SaurabhShukla is outstanding his best in the series A courtroom drama you just can’t miss! 👏 Star-3.82 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#JollyLLB3 Is A Powerfull Movie With Gritty Dialogues And Top Notch Performances #JollyLLB3Review (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Jolly LLB 3 Review: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Starrer Has Its Moments, But...
Jolly LLB 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Jolly LLB 3, and wrote, "Jolly LLB 3 is hilarious in bits and parts and has its moments. But it fails to take the franchise a notch higher. However, if you are an Akshay Kumar fan, this movie is a must-watch for you."

Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Jolly LLB 3 is expected to take a good start at the box office. But, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will get a double-digit opening or not. Jolly LLB in 2013 had taken an opening of Rs. 3.05 crore, and Jolly LLB 2 had minted Rs. 13.20 crore on its day one. So, let's wait and watch whether Jolly LLB 3 will be able to beat Jolly LLB 2 on the first day or not.

