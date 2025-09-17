Bombay HC Junks Plea Against Jolly LLB 3 Over 'Mockery' Of Judiciary | Photo Via Instagram

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to stall the release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, which alleged that the film ridiculed judges and lawyers. The film is scheduled to release on Friday, September 19.

The plea, filed by Association for Aiding Justice through advocate Chandrakant Gaikwad, sought a stay on the film’s release and removal of the song ‘Bhai Vakeel Hai’, claiming it demeaned the legal profession.

Arguments on Judicial Mockery

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Dipesh Siroya argued that the film mocked not only lawyers but also judges, pointing to a scene where judges are referred to as “mamu” — a slang term he said was derogatory to the judiciary.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, however, appeared unconcerned. “We have been facing mockery since day one. Don’t worry about us,” the judges remarked while rejecting the plea.

The court was informed that a similar petition had already been dismissed by the Allahabad High Court.

Similar Petitions in Other States

Meanwhile, other courts are also hearing challenges to the film. The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently pulled up an advocate for moving against the film without impleading its makers. The Gujarat High Court too is seized of a plea, but has directed the litigant to first examine the Allahabad HC order.

In all these petitions, the common allegation is that Jolly LLB 3 defames the judiciary and the legal profession.

