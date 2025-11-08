Massive Voter Fraud Exposed In Bhiwandi: Shocking Revelations Of Fake & Duplicated Entries; Former Corporator Demands High-Level Probe |

Bhiwandi: Several alleged irregularities have been unearthed in the voter list of Ward No. 11 in Bhiwandi exposing what appears to be an attempt at large-scale voter fraud. Former corporator Haseeb Khan has lodged a written complaint with the Tehsildar alleging that over 2500 bogus votes have been inserted across just ten voter lists all linked to two mobile numbers.

According to the complaint, several voter entries carry suspicious or incomplete addresses such as house numbers “--”, “00”, or “NG”, while nearly 1,170 voters are registered with only a dash (“-”) in place of a full address. The question arises Khan asked how such blatant irregularities could pass verification. Who verified the documents of these fake voters?

Same Person, Multiple Lists, Different IDs

Official records cited by Khan suggest that the same individuals appear across multiple voter lists often under different voter ID numbers.

Abdul Rahim Zakaullah Shaikh appears twice — once in List No. 227 (Serial 1246, XVQ8789846, Shastri Nagar) and again in List No. 174 (Serial 974, XVQ8821126) with identical details but a different ID.

Abdul Samad Amirullah Shah is listed twice in the same roll (Serial 807 and 812), both with different ID numbers but the same address in Naigaon.

Afreen Bano Niyaz Ansari is shown as 21 years old in one list and 33 in another with different addresses.

Afroz Ali Hasan Shaikh is registered both at Own House and “Naigaon Road

Aqsa Bano Qamaruz Zaman Ansari appears twice, under different addresses and ID numbers.

“These examples Khan said clearly prove that fake entries were deliberately created to manipulate electoral outcomes.

Muslim Voter Listed as ‘Hindu’: Shocking Case of Identity Tampering

In one of the most startling revelations, a Muslim voter visibly identifiable by his beard and skull cap was found registered under a Hindu name. Under Booth No. 186, Serial No. 552 (ID: XVQ2592392), the voter is listed as Yadav Vinay Kumar Rama Deen. However, verification revealed his real name to be Moinuddin Mohammad Taqseem Ansari.

This is not an error Khan asserted. “It is a deliberate conspiracy to distort the identity of voters for political advantage.

Political Conspiracy Alleged

Khan has alleged that certain BLOs (Booth Level Officers) and officials acted under “political instructions” to inflate the voter list with fake names.

“This is an orchestrated plan to hijack the people’s mandate,” he said. “We have submitted documentary proof to the Tehsildar and will soon write to the Sub-Divisional Officer, District Collector, Konkan Commissioner, and the State Election Commission.”

He added that if immediate action is not taken, he plans to approach the Bombay High Court through a writ petition demanding a full-scale audit of voter lists across the city.

If this is the situation in just one ward Khan told The Free Press Journal, “imagine the entire city. Officials who verified these fake entries must face strict legal action.”

Survey Volunteers Attacked During Verification

The controversy deepened after Khan’s volunteers, who were conducting door-to-door verification of voter entries, were allegedly attacked.

“When our team began cross-verifying names, the vote-riggers grew angry,” Khan said. “Shockingly, when we went to the Shantinagar Police Station to report the incident, a complaint was filed against us instead.

He termed the episode proof of deep-rooted corruption and influence of powerful interests attempting to shield those responsible.

Authorities Respond

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Tehsildar Madan Shelar confirmed that the administration has initiated an inquiry.

“After receiving the complaint, the voter lists have been forwarded to the municipal corporation and the concerned BLOs for verification Shelar said. “Once the inquiry report is received, necessary legal action will be taken as per procedure.

