 MMRDA Begins Phased Resurfacing Of Atal Setu Under IIT Bombay’s Supervision To Ensure Long-Term Durability And Smoother Ride For Commuters
MMRDA Begins Phased Resurfacing Of Atal Setu Under IIT Bombay’s Supervision To Ensure Long-Term Durability And Smoother Ride For Commuters

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commenced comprehensive resurfacing and pavement restoration works on the Atal Setu. | X @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commenced comprehensive resurfacing and pavement restoration works on the Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge, to ensure enhanced durability and a smoother driving experience for commuters.

Resurfacing Work Planned in Phases

To minimize disruption to traffic, MMRDA announced that the works are being carried out in phases. “The third and fourth lanes will be resurfaced first, and once completed, the remaining two lanes will be taken up,” the authority posted on X (formerly Twitter) early on Saturday morning.

According to MMRDA, the decision followed observations of “pavement distress in certain localised stretches on the Navi Mumbai–bound carriageway, starting at the 10.4 km mark, mainly on the outer heavy-vehicle lanes.” During the monsoon, temporary repairs using mastic asphalt were conducted to maintain traffic flow and ensure commuter safety.

Now that the monsoon season has subsided, full-fledged resurfacing operations have begun under the expert guidance of IIT Bombay. The institute is overseeing every stage of the process — from material selection and mix design to plant-level and on-site quality control — to ensure long-term performance and quality.

article-image

Importantly, MMRDA clarified that since the project remains under the defect liability period, the cost of resurfacing will be entirely borne by the contractor.

MMRDA Reaffirms Commitment to World-Class Quality

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining “world-class standards of quality, safety, and durability,” MMRDA said the initiative aims to deliver a safe, seamless, and smooth driving experience across the Atal Setu.

The Atal Setu serves as a vital link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time and easing congestion on key routes. The resurfacing project underscores MMRDA’s proactive approach to infrastructure maintenance and long-term asset sustainability.

