Maharashtra Records 958 e-FIRs, 12,398 Zero FIRs; CM Devendra Fadnavis Pushes Digital Policing & Faster Justice Under New Law |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported a major leap in technology-driven policing with 958 e-FIRs and 12,398 zero FIRs registered between July 2024 and September 2025, as per official government data. Of these, 2,871 zero FIRs were filed from other states. The state’s police also achieved a major milestone by filing 1.3 lakh chargesheets within the 60-day period mandated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and related laws.

The e-FIR system enables citizens to lodge complaints online without visiting police stations, while the zero FIR facility allows registration of offences at any police station, regardless of where the incident occurred. This initiative has expanded accessibility and reduced procedural delays for citizens.

Fast-Tracking Justice Under New Criminal Laws



Chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of New Criminal Laws (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam) in Mumbai today. The implementation of these laws has significantly… https://t.co/5XfAvqDgeh pic.twitter.com/3uakwIvdV4 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 7, 2025

At a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed police officials to ensure that Maharashtra remains a leader in the effective execution of the new criminal law system. He highlighted that the reforms introduced through Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam should result in faster and more citizen-centric justice delivery.

Fadnavis noted that the first case under the new laws was registered in Maharashtra on July 1, 2024, symbolizing the start of a new chapter in digital governance of criminal justice. He instructed departments to integrate e-witness statements with FIRs, enhance real-time case updates for complainants, and strengthen digital policing infrastructure statewide.

To boost judicial efficiency, the state has already equipped 2,148 courtrooms and 60 prisons with video conferencing systems to allow remote hearings and reduce logistical delays. Fadnavis further directed that electronically filed FIRs under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) be sent directly to courts for faster processing.

The chief minister also called for appointing independent officers to monitor timely filing of chargesheets and ordered regular departmental progress reviews. On prison reforms, he proposed creating two new divisions for Nagpur and Amravati, along with plans for new prisons in Nagpur and Wardha.

Fadnavis stressed the need for comprehensive police training and the activation of 251 mobile forensic vans to strengthen evidence collection and improve conviction rates. He reaffirmed Maharashtra’s commitment to building a digitally empowered, transparent, and efficient criminal justice system that sets an example for the entire country.

