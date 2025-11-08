 '...Govt Takes Citizens For Granted' Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad Slams MMRDA As Resurfacing Work Begins At Atal Setu
Atal Setu, also known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, and had opened for traffic on January 13.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad Slams MMRDA As Resurfacing Work Begins At Atal Setu |

Mumbai: Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad lashed at the Maharashtra Government after Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) started conducting resurfacing work at Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge. The leader added that resurfacing work in less than two years of the inauguration shows how the government takes its citizen for granted.

Atal Setu, also known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, and had opened for traffic on January 13.

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress Leader wrote, "Resurfacing work at Atal Setu. In less than 2 years! Just another example of how this government takes citizens for granted."

'...Govt Takes Citizens For Granted' Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad Slams MMRDA As Resurfacing Work Begins At Atal Setu
According to the MMRDA, the comprehensive resurfacing and pavement restoration began on the Atal Setu to ensure enhanced durability and a smoother driving experience for commuters.

In order to minimize disruption to traffic, MMRDA announced that the works are being carried out in phases.

“The third and fourth lanes will be resurfaced first, and once completed, the remaining two lanes will be taken up,” the authority posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Adding further, MMRDA said, "after observing pavement distress in certain localised stretches on the Navi Mumbai–bound carriageway, starting at the 10.4 km mark, mainly on the outer heavy-vehicle lanes, MMRDA conducted a detailed technical review. Temporary rectification using mastic asphalt was carried out during the monsoon to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure commuter safety."

All About Atal Setu

Atal Setu is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land. Built at a total cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, it provides faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

