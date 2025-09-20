 'It Belongs To Every Person Who Has Walked Alongside Me...': Mohanlal On Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Thanks PM Narendra Modi
On Saturday, it was announced that Malayalam star Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. After the announcement, the veteran actor tweeted, "Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Facebook: Mohanlal

On Saturday, it was announced that Malayalam star Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award will be presented to him at the 71st National Film Awards, which will take place on September 23, 2025.

After the announcement, the veteran actor tweeted, "Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey."

He further wrote, "To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart (sic)."

article-image

Mohanlal Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Mohanlal on X. Replying to PM Modi, the actor wrote, "I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey. (sic)."

Mohanlal's Journey

Mohanlal started his career at the age of 18 with a Malayalam film titled Thiranottam in 1978. While this was supposed to be his first movie, it was released after many years in 2005. So, his big screen debut happened in 1980 with the film Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has starred in over 400 films. While he primarily works in Malayalam films, he has starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada movies as well. Till now the veteran actor has won five National Awards.

article-image

Mohanlal Upcoming Movies

Mohanlal was last seen in Hridayapoorvam which was a hit at the box office. He has movies like Vrusshabha, Drishyam 3, and Patriot lined up.

