Mohanlal To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award At 71st National Film Awards Ceremony

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. The award will be presented to him at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony which is going to take place on September 23, 2025.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took to X (Twitter) to inform everyone about it. They tweeted, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

They further wrote, "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! 🌟 The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. 🎬 His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. ✨ 📅 The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Mohanlal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (Twitter) to congratulate Mohanlal. He tweeted a picture with him and wrote, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala."

The PM further wrote, "He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come."

Mohanlal Fans React To Actor Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal fans are very happy that their favourite star will be honoured with such a prestigious award. A fan tweeted, "Truly deserves it. Mr Mohanlal is always the front-bencher among some countable actors Congratulations (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Only the 2nd malayalee from Mollywood movie fraternity to be awarded with the prestigious - Dadasaheb Phalke Award ..! the _ G.O.A.T (sic)."

This year's National Award ceremony is surely going to be a highlight as actors like Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and others will be attending it.