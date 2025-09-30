Actor Jibraan Khan's Cafe Manager Arrested For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh |

Mumbai: The Bandra police arrested Ajaysingh Rawat, 31, manager of Grounded Cafe, on Saturday for allegedly cheating actor Jibraan Khan out of Rs 34.99 lakh.

About The Case

Jibraan, who owns Grounded Cafe on BJ Road near Mount Mary, Bandra West, filed a complaint after Rawat allegedly embezzled the cafe’s funds. The court remanded Rawat to police custody until September 30. Rawat, employed as the cafe’s manager since 2022, was responsible for depositing daily cash earnings into the bank the following day. While customers paid in cash and online, Rawat deposited only Rs 79.67 lakh, allegedly embezzling Rs 34.99 lakh.

The cafe procures materials from vendors, with the manager responsible for payments. However, vendors recently reported non-payment. On September 19, the cafe’s store manager, Pramod, informed Jibraan of the vendors’ complaints while Rawat was on leave. On September 22, when Rawat returned, Jibraan questioned him about the unpaid bills, but Rawat’s vague responses raised suspicions. Jibraan’s CA audited the cafe’s accounts for the financial year April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, revealing that the cafe had generated Rs 1.14 crore, but only Rs 79.67 lakh was deposited.

Rawat allegedly embezzled the remaining Rs 34.99 lakh between April and September. Jibraan, son of actor Arjun Feroz Khan, began his career as a child artist, playing Krish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.