 Actor Jibraan Khan's Cafe Manager Arrested For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentActor Jibraan Khan's Cafe Manager Arrested For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh

Actor Jibraan Khan's Cafe Manager Arrested For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh

Bandra police arrested Ajaysingh Rawat, manager of Grounded Cafe, for allegedly embezzling Rs 34.99 lakh from owner and actor Jibraan Khan. Rawat, employed since 2022, reportedly deposited only Rs 79.67 lakh of the cafe’s Rs 1.14 crore earnings. Suspicious vendor complaints led to an audit, revealing the alleged fraud.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Actor Jibraan Khan's Cafe Manager Arrested For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh |

Mumbai: The Bandra police arrested Ajaysingh Rawat, 31, manager of Grounded Cafe, on Saturday for allegedly cheating actor Jibraan Khan out of Rs 34.99 lakh.

About The Case

Jibraan, who owns Grounded Cafe on BJ Road near Mount Mary, Bandra West, filed a complaint after Rawat allegedly embezzled the cafe’s funds. The court remanded Rawat to police custody until September 30. Rawat, employed as the cafe’s manager since 2022, was responsible for depositing daily cash earnings into the bank the following day. While customers paid in cash and online, Rawat deposited only Rs 79.67 lakh, allegedly embezzling Rs 34.99 lakh.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Showcases Breakthroughs In Heart Attack Survival &...
article-image

The cafe procures materials from vendors, with the manager responsible for payments. However, vendors recently reported non-payment. On September 19, the cafe’s store manager, Pramod, informed Jibraan of the vendors’ complaints while Rawat was on leave. On September 22, when Rawat returned, Jibraan questioned him about the unpaid bills, but Rawat’s vague responses raised suspicions. Jibraan’s CA audited the cafe’s accounts for the financial year April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, revealing that the cafe had generated Rs 1.14 crore, but only Rs 79.67 lakh was deposited.

FPJ Shorts
Claude Sonnet 4.5 Launched: What's New With Anthropic's Latest AI Model?
Claude Sonnet 4.5 Launched: What's New With Anthropic's Latest AI Model?
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO
What Is The Significance Of Saraswati Balidan During Navratri?
What Is The Significance Of Saraswati Balidan During Navratri?
Mumbai Metro 6: Pink Line Connecting Lokhandwala To Vikhroli Faces Fresh Setback As Pillars Demolished Following Depot Shift
Mumbai Metro 6: Pink Line Connecting Lokhandwala To Vikhroli Faces Fresh Setback As Pillars Demolished Following Depot Shift

Rawat allegedly embezzled the remaining Rs 34.99 lakh between April and September. Jibraan, son of actor Arjun Feroz Khan, began his career as a child artist, playing Krish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Inko Sugar Daddy Ka Aadat Pad Gaya Hai...': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Rumours Of Govinda's Affair

'Inko Sugar Daddy Ka Aadat Pad Gaya Hai...': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Rumours Of Govinda's Affair

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves Desi Fans Gushing With Her Iconic Ramp Walk In Diamond-Studded...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves Desi Fans Gushing With Her Iconic Ramp Walk In Diamond-Studded...

Actor Jibraan Khan's Cafe Manager Arrested For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh

Actor Jibraan Khan's Cafe Manager Arrested For Embezzling ₹34.99 Lakh

'We Don't Even Wish Birthday...': Farah Khan Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Fallout With Deepika...

'We Don't Even Wish Birthday...': Farah Khan Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Fallout With Deepika...

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: Report

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: Report