 'Itni Aamdani Hai Ke Waha Goliyan Bhi Chali': Akshay Kumar Jokes About Firing Incident At Kapil Sharma's Cafe In Canada
Last month, shots were fired at Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Canada. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility for the attack. Now, during the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Akshay Kumar took a dig at the firing incident. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Netflix India

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 has come to an end, and Akshay Kumar was the guest on the finale episode. Like always, Akshay and Kapil Sharma had a fun banter on the stage and the latter was talking about various genres of films that the actor does. So, this time, even Akshay spoke about Kapil's work, and while talking about it, the Jolly LLB 3 actor cracked a joke about the firing incident at Kap's Cafe in Canada.

Akshay said, "Teen season Netflix pe kar chuka hai yeh. Uss pehle Sony pe tha, usse pehle Colors pe. Abhi do filmein kar raha hai. Isne apna restaurant khol liya aur itni aamdani hai ke waha goliyan bhi chali (laughs) (He has already done three seasons on Netflix. Before that, it was on Sony, and before that, it was on Colors. He's currently doing two films. He opened his own restaurant and is earning so much money that shots fired there)."

Well, Kapil didn't say anything about it, but he just laughed.

Firing Incident At Kapil Sharma's Cafe

In August this year, shots were fired at Kapil's cafe in Canada. Harry Boxer from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had taken responsibility of the attack. According to India Today, he had said the shots were fired at Kapil's cafe as the comedian had invited Salman Khan for the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3.

He had warned that whoever works with Salman will be killed. "If anyone works with Salman, whether a small-time actor or a small-time director, we will not spare anyone. We will kill them. We will go to any extent necessary to kill them," Harry said.

While after the incident, Kap's Cafe had shared a statement on social media, till now, Kapil has not said anything about it.

