Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix Over Baburao Skit In Kapil Sharma Show, Demands Apology & Act's Removal

Comedian, actor Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is in trouble after Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala sent a Rs 25 crore legal notice to Netflix and the show's makers over the Baburao act in an upcoming episode featuring Akshay Kumar. The promo of the show features Kiku Sharda dressed as Paresh Rawal's iconic character Baburao.

Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix

According to News 18, in the notice, Firoz slammed Netflix and the show's makers for the 'unauthorised' use of the character and demanded the immediate removal of the act from all social media platforms as well as the episode itself or any third-party channels. Further, he has demanded a written undertaking ensuring the character will not be used in the future without authorisation, along with an apology to be issued within 24 hours.

Firoz Nadiadwala Calls Baburao Character Soul Of Hera Pheri

In an official statement, Firoz said, "Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri. This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation."

Further, the notice accuses Netflix and the producers of The Great Indian Kapil Show of copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademarks Act.

Baburao is a registered trademark owned by the Nadiadwala family, and the complaint also cites violations under Section 14 of the Copyright Act, which protects the exclusive right to publicly communicate a work and its use in films.

As of now, the makers of the show are yet to issue a statement.

