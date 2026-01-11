 Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Kiss Each Other In FIRST Official Wedding Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Kiss Each Other In FIRST Official Wedding Photos

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Kiss Each Other In FIRST Official Wedding Photos

The couple chose an intimate Christian wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. On Sunday, the newlyweds shared their first pictures from the wedding. The visuals capture heartfelt moments, including Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben sharing a kiss, while another frame shows the bride walking down the aisle with her father

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are officially married. The couple opted for a Christian wedding ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. On Sunday (January 11), the newlyweds shared first pictures from the wedding.

In the visuals, Nupur and Stebin are seen kissing each other. Another show the bride walking down the aisle with her father.

"I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever," the caption of their wedding announcement post read. Take a look at the photos here:

Soon after Nupur and Stebin shared the post, several celebrities and fans congratulated them. Mouni Roy wrote, "The most beautiful moment the most beautiful couple."

FPJ Shorts
Q3 Earnings, Inflation Data & Global Cues To Steer Dalal Street, Analysts Flag Volatile Week Ahead
Q3 Earnings, Inflation Data & Global Cues To Steer Dalal Street, Analysts Flag Volatile Week Ahead
Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes ‘Naye Ladke’ Dig At Amit Thackeray Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls | Here's What Happened
Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes ‘Naye Ladke’ Dig At Amit Thackeray Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls | Here's What Happened
BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping $4 Million
BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping $4 Million
'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL 2026
'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL 2026

Himanshi Khurana commented, "Congratulations 🔥God bless you."

"Congratulations ❤️❤️ God Bless you two," read Rubina Dilaik's comment.

Abhishek Bajaj, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Hina Khan, Amyra Dastur, Bhoomi Trivedi an other celebs also congratulated the newlyweds.

Read Also
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Close Friend Shares Inside Visuals With Couple Photo Wall...
article-image

On January 3, Nupur got engaged to the singer, her longtime boyfriend.

Their wedding festivities were spread over three days, on January 9, 10 and 11, with the main ceremony on January 11.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding was a private yet lavish affair attended by close friends and family, with limited presence from the film and music industry, keeping the celebrations largely intimate. "Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and longtime friends than a large industry gathering," added the report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Kiss Each Other In FIRST Official Wedding Photos

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Kiss Each Other In FIRST Official Wedding Photos

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...

BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping...

'This Isn't Publicity Stunt': Influencer Deeksha Gulati Reacts After Accusing Boyfriend Udit Rajput...

'This Isn't Publicity Stunt': Influencer Deeksha Gulati Reacts After Accusing Boyfriend Udit Rajput...

Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43: How A Racist Remark During His Indian Idol Win Reshaped...

Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43: How A Racist Remark During His Indian Idol Win Reshaped...

Prashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In...

Prashant Tamang Death: Did You Know 43-Year-Old Singer Was Set To Star Alongside Salman Khan In...