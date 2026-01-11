Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben Kiss Each Other In FIRST Official Wedding Photos

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are officially married. The couple opted for a Christian wedding ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. On Sunday (January 11), the newlyweds shared first pictures from the wedding.

In the visuals, Nupur and Stebin are seen kissing each other. Another show the bride walking down the aisle with her father.

"I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever," the caption of their wedding announcement post read. Take a look at the photos here:

Soon after Nupur and Stebin shared the post, several celebrities and fans congratulated them. Mouni Roy wrote, "The most beautiful moment the most beautiful couple."

Himanshi Khurana commented, "Congratulations 🔥God bless you."

"Congratulations ❤️❤️ God Bless you two," read Rubina Dilaik's comment.

Abhishek Bajaj, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Hina Khan, Amyra Dastur, Bhoomi Trivedi an other celebs also congratulated the newlyweds.

On January 3, Nupur got engaged to the singer, her longtime boyfriend.

Their wedding festivities were spread over three days, on January 9, 10 and 11, with the main ceremony on January 11.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding was a private yet lavish affair attended by close friends and family, with limited presence from the film and music industry, keeping the celebrations largely intimate. "Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and longtime friends than a large industry gathering," added the report.