Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Close Friend Shares Inside Visuals With Couple Photo Wall & Dreamy White Floral Decor

By: Aanchal C | January 11, 2026
Kriti Sanon's sister and actor Nupur Sanon officially tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a intimate Christian ceremony on January 10, in Udaipur
Among the close friends on the guest list were stunning actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who graced the event in jaw-dropping blue gowns
Casting director and producer Raghav Sharma also attended the dreamy wedding, sharing a series of stunning pictures on his Instagram
For the white ceremony, he donned a dapper black and white tuxedo, comepleted with black shoes and sleek glasses
The post also showcased the picture-perfect background and decor details of Fairmont Udaipur, where the wedding festivities took place
One of the most heart-melting details was the white telephone stand with a photo wall featuring Nupur and Stebin’s unseen and romantic pictures
The venue was decked up with white flowers with green and brown accents, making it a modern and breathtaking location
