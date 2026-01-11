 'This Isn't Publicity Stunt': Influencer Deeksha Gulati Reacts After Accusing Boyfriend Udit Rajput Of Cheating During Instagram Live
During the live interaction, Deeksha Gulati alleged that Udit was involved with another woman while being in a relationship with her and also used her fame for personal gain. Visibly distressed, she claimed that she had introduced Udit to her parents and that discussions about marriage had even taken place. She revealed that when her father asked if she wanted to marry him, her answer was “yes”

Popular social media influencer and former TikTok star Deeksha Gulati sparked controversy after accusing her boyfriend, influencer Udit Rajput, of cheating on her. For those unversed, a few days back, she made the claims during an Instagram Live session, where she broke down while narrating her side of the story. Now, the influencer shared an official statement to address the negativity and urged her followers not to troll Udit.

On Instagram, Deeksha wrote, "I am sharing this with the intention of bringing peace and closing this chapter. What happened between us is acknowledged, and I don't want to add anything more to it. At the end of the day. We're all human, and I simply shared my feelings in a moment of vulnerability."

She added, "This isn't a publicity stunt. Everyone makes mistakes, and no one should face extreme negativity or threats for them. I do not want social media to decide what anyone deserves. Udit has faced enough hate, and I do not support it. This situation does not define him. And I choose to remember the good memories we shared."

The influencer further mentioned, "I humbly request everyone to stop engaging with hateful content and let this end here. I am choosing peace, healing, and closure. Thank you for choosing kindness."

Deeksha also turned off the comments section of her post on Instagram.

Clips from Deeksha's live video have gone viral across social media platforms.

In a shocking statement during the Instagram Live, Deeksha also said in Hindi, “I even tried to harm myself for him. I did everything possible, and this is what I got in return.” She further accused Udit of emotionally manipulating her and said that men like him “only use women for their benefit.”

Deeksha also claimed that Udit exploited her popularity and public image while allegedly being involved with someone else behind her back. Throughout the live session, she appeared emotional, expressed anger, and urged her followers to support her during what she described as the most difficult phase of her life.

Deeksha is known for her stylish photos, dance videos, and lifestyle content and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Udit is also a well-known influencer, reportedly popular for his funny videos.

Udit has not officially responded to the allegations so far.

