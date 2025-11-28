 'It's Criminal Activity': Rahul Raj Singh Calls Out Kamya Panjab For Blaming Him Over Pratyusha Banerjee's Death- EXCLUSIVE
Rahul Raj Singh, the former boyfriend of late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, opened up to Free Press Journal about the time following her death in 2016, when he was widely blamed. He revealed filing a defamation case against Kamya Panjab, accusing her of crossing limits and making baseless claims without evidence.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Raj Singh | FPJ

The entertainment industry was left stunned in 2016 when 24-year-old Pratyusha Banerjee was found dead. In an emotionally charged conversation with Free Press Journal, Rahul Raj Singh, her former boyfriend, reflected on that horrifying time and how the narrative unfolded, with many pointing fingers at him. Back then, actress Kamya Panjab had openly accused him of allegedly physically, emotionally, and financially abusing Pratyusha.

In a conversation with FPJ, Rahul explained why he filed a defamation case on Kamya. He said, "I did to Kamya Panjabi, because she has crossed that limit (sic)." Further calling out the actress for having no evidence on the claims she made against him, Rahul, "She should have done it (submitted evidence) in the court a long time back." "She is trying to avoid it," claimed Rahul.

Rahul further claimed to never have a one-on-one conversation with Kamya. Calling out Kamya for allegedly making false claims, Rahul said, "Agar wo itna hi sachhi hoti to mujhse aa k baat karti hua kya hai. How can she say all that lies...(sic)."

'I Found Her Alive, Tried CPR': Rahul Raj Singh Recounts the Moment He Discovered Pratyusha Banerjee...
Rahul further mentioned that there was only one phone call between Kamya and Pratyusha, as per the CDR reports submitted in the court. In that particular phone call, both of them had a conversation about the money.

Calling out Kamya, Rahul said, 'It's a criminal activity Kamya and all have done. Lying about a thing, it's a crime, on a case of death. (sic)." He further added that there is no proof of him ever hitting Pratyusha, and if any existed, it would have been submitted.

Rahul further cleared that he had a happy relationship with Pratyusha. The duo did have disagreements, but they were over small things that every normal couple experiences. Rahul said in the conversation that he was left "shocked" to know about the allegations that were made against him.

