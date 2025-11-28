Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Is Ashnoor Kaur Eliminated? Here's What We Know

Ashnoor Kaur | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 is just a few days away from its grand finale. While Gaurav Khanna has won the ticket to the finale, everyone was keen to know which contestant wouldn't be able to reach the finale week. Now, according to multiple social media handles that share updates on Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor Kaur has been eliminated this week. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Check out the tweets below...

Confirmed #BiggBoss19



#AshnoorKaur has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 28, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 exclusive Ashnoor kaur evicted #AshnoorKaur #Biggboss — Film window (@Filmwindow1) November 28, 2025

Many netizens thought that maybe Malti Chahar might get evicted, as she doesn't have a fan following like others. However, it looks like, as the Indian cricketers came forward to support her, Malti received a good number of votes.

Top 7 Contestants Of Bigg Boss 19

If these tweets are to be believed, then the top seven contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 house are Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar.

It will be interesting to see whether, like every year, there will be a mid-week eviction in the finale week or not.

Ashnoor Kaur's Team Cheers For Her

While the social media handles claim that Ashnoor is evicted, her team had posted her journey's video, and captioned it as, "Not just a contestant - she’s the janta’s favourite, a girl the audience has watched grow up on screen, admired for her honesty, talent and heart. From childhood roles to the Bigg Boss house, people have loved her every step of the way. That bond is real, and it shows every single day! ♥️💪✨ #AshnoorKaurForTheWin (sic)."

Not just a contestant - she’s the janta’s favourite, a girl the audience has watched grow up on screen, admired for her honesty, talent and heart. From childhood roles to the Bigg Boss house, people have loved her every step of the way. That bond is real, and it shows every… pic.twitter.com/nKZRjQ5z6V — Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur03) November 28, 2025

Well, Ashnoor's fans are upset about the reports of her eviction and they are calling it unfair.

Now, let's wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know whether Ashnoor is actually eliminated or not.