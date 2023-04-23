EXCLUSIVE: U-Turn actress Alaya F doesn't like comedy films for THIS shocking reason

Alaya F | Pic: Instagram/alayaf

Alaya F will soon be seen in U-Turn. The film, which is helmed by Arif Khan, will release on ZEE5 on April 28. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

How does it feel to headline women-centric films in 2023?

Since I have been into the industry, I have been very lucky to do projects where I got to do incredible roles. My character has been the crux of the films. Before I started shooting Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), Saif Ali Khan sir told me that if I won’t work, the film won’t work and I was shocked. I was terrified, he told me audiences have to fall in love with you. If they won’t feel for you, they won’t feel for the story. I was the heart of the story. Luckily, people enjoyed the film.

Go on…

After that, I got Anurag Kashyap’s film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023). He always has strong women parts in his films. In Freddy (2022), it turns out that I am the hero and the villain (laughs), that also with someone like Kartik Aaryan. I have shot maximum for U-Turn in terms of scenes. It feels rewarding to watch myself on a small or a big screen and playing integral parts. I feel women and men in the industry are treated equally but there’s a long way to go. It’s definitely an incredible start. I don’t think I would do good if there was no purpose.

How difficult was it for you to choose different kinds of roles so far?

I believe that actors have to sustain themselves to do varied roles and should not be stuck in the rut. I need to reinvent myself with each role. I have been fortunate enough to be getting different roles. I also actively chase projects that allow me to do newer things. The project I am shooting currently, I wanted to do next in my career. I thought it was kind of really missing in my filmography. I went all guns blazing to get this movie.

Tell us something about U-Turn?

The end is totally different and even the twists and turns. No matter what version people have seen, the major overlap they have seen in the trailer.

Don’t you think you must do a light-hearted comedy after doing a series of heavy roles?

There’s no good story without drama (laughs). Else there’s no point in making a movie. There has to be some conflict. I have done some really interesting things which will come out this year one after the other.