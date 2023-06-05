K-Pop Staff Members Reveal Most Gorgeous Idols in Real Life; ARMY BTS' V Is Also On The List

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Music video filming specialist and stage prop designer who have worked with top K-Pop stars, including BTS, NCT, and TWICE. In an interview with Doyouram on YouTube, Here's their top six picks for the most gorgeous idols in real life.
Red Velvet's Wendy: She is incredibly beautiful, with little difference between her on-screen appearance and real-life charm.
BTS's V was praised for his stunning looks, earning the title of the best-looking male star in real life.
Jang Wonyoung from IVE was picked as the female idol who looks best in real life, describing her visuals as doll-like.
VICTON's Byungchan was said toh have surprising good looks, as his appearance differed from his cute image, impressing her with his height and overall presence.
SEVENTEEN's Jun also caught attention with his beautifully high nose, which she described as looking almost unrealistically hand-carved.
TXT's Beomgyu was also in the list of K-pop idols who left them mesmerised with their goregous looks.
Thanks For Reading!