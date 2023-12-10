K-pop Singer Aoora Expresses His Love For Bollywood: 'Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Are My Favourites'

K-pop singer and music composer Park Min-jun, better known by his stage name Aoora, has participated in Salman Khan's controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 17. The artist, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, received a grand welcome by the host on Saturday (December 9). The Free Press Journal caught up with Aoora for an exclusive interview before he entered the house.

Aoora said he is a big fan of Bollywood and revealed his favourite Indian actors. When asked if he would want to join the list of those celebs who made their Bollywood debut after participating in Bigg Boss, the singer gushes, "Of course. I would love to. What I love the most about Bollywood are the freedom and the energy. I would really love to be in a Bollywood film."

He added, "I just love Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Recently, I watched Jawan and Tiger 3 and loved both the films."

Aoora often visits India and treats his fans with pictures and videos from his visit on Instagram. Time and again, the singer has spoken about his love for Indian culture and performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs.

He said, "I love everything about India. From music and food to the weather, everything in India connects with me. The energy India and everyone here has is very warm and welcoming. It really matches with my true self. Also, this is my fourth visit to Mumbai and for me, this city is now my second home."

Aoora is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer. He is known for his versatility in the entertainment industry, having been a member of the group Double A. He later pursued a solo career.

In the past, Aoora collaborated with Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for a theme-based musical series. He won hearts of the Indian audience after he recreated Mithun Chakraborty's iconic hit song, Jimmy Jimmy.

This year, on the occasion of Durga Puja, Aoora visited one of the famous pandals where he met actress Rani Mukerji and also performed the Dhunuchi dance.