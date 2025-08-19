 Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Bungalow Prateeksha Flooded Due To Heavy Rains In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, gifted to daughter Shweta Bachchan, was affected by heavy Mumbai rains. A video shared on X on Tuesday shows ankle-deep flooding around the property. Cars struggled through waterlogged streets, and several parked vehicles had their tires submerged. Amitabh bought the house in 1976, following the success of Sholay.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, gifted to his daughter Shweta Bachchan, has been affected by heavy rains in Mumbai. Videos circulating on social media show the property flooded with ankle-deep water. Prateeksha is one of three prime properties owned by the Bachchans. Amitabh bought his first Mumbai bungalow, Prateeksha, following the success of Sholay.

Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu Bungalow Prateeksha Flooded

According to a video shared by ABP Majha on X (formerly Twitter), a father and his young daughter were seen walking through floodwaters, enjoying the rains, while several cars navigated the waterlogged road. People who had stepped out for work were seen making their way through the flood with the help of the road divider. Several parked vehicles were seen with their tires completely submerged in water.

Check it out:

article-image

About Big B's Bungalow Prateeksha

Amitabh bought the house in 1976, which is reportedly, valued at more than Rs 50 crore. This was also the house where both his children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, were born. The name Prateeksha was chosen by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh, along with his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and mother Teji Bachchan, initially lived in Prateeksha before moving to their current home, Jalsa, located about one kilometre away.

article-image

Amitabh Bachchan Work Front

On the work front, Amitabh is currently filming for his much loved show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 17, which started on August 11.

He was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which marked his Telugu debut, where he played the role of Ashwatthama. The film also featured Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

