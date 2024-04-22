Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Asks Abhira To Refrain From Speaking About 'Love,' Asks Her To Not Show Her Face

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show on the channel. Streaming since 2009, the show is currently seeing its fourth generation starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the new leads.

In the current track of the show, while Abhira has developed feelings for Armaan, Ruhi, who is somehow starting to realise this has been trying her best to keep the duo apart. She had also gone ahead to hand over divorce papers to Armaan asking him to get it signed by Abhira. However, when Vidya learnt of the same, she slapped Ruhi hard. Ruhi will still not give in and will try another tactic to stop Abhira from confessing her feelings to Armaan.

In the upcoming track of the show, after Ruhi reveals to the family about Dev and Charu's relationship, the entire family looks down upon Abhira for hiding the truth. Abhira confronts Armaan on the same and asks him to understand Charu. She further tells him that Charu is just a girl who is in love and that Armaan should understand her. Armaan does not react well to this statement of Abhira and ends up losing his calm, thus lashing out at her. He asks Abhira to refrain from talking about love and all of that and then refuses to look at her face for the time being.

Now the question is, will Armaan's reaction push Abhira from confessing her feelings to him?