Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Becomes Youngest Indian To Pledge Most Of His Fortune For Charity

Nikhil Kamath |

At 34, school dropout Nikhil Kamath became the youngest billionaire in India, after he set up online stock trading platform Zerodha with his brother.

Two years later, Kamath is the youngest Indian to commit a majority of his fortune towards charity, as part of an initiative called The Giving Pledge.

Read Also Zerodha founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath named among youngest billionaires on Forbes list

Joins corporate bigwigs

As the fourth Indian to become a part of the philanthropist endeavour, Kamath joined the likes of Wipro's Azim Premji, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Nandan Nilekani of Infosys.

He is also in the company of bigwigs such as ace investor Warren Buffet, as well as Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates.

Kamath wrote that he is committed to making a difference in the world irrespective of his age and believes in the initiative's mission of creating a more equitable society.

Other than this pledge, Kamath also runs his own foundation called the Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge, which works with other startup founders and CEO who have pledged at least a quarter of their wealth towards charity.