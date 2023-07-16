Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty Quickly Responds 'Mujhe Pata Hai' As Gautam Gulati Asks The Full Form Of CBI (WATCH)

After facing a tumultuous period following the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty's return to the showbiz with MTV Roadies 19 as a gang leader, has generated widespread buzz.

However, it was her recent act of setting the record straight on the full form of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)

RHEA CHAKRABORTY EXCITED HEARING 'CBI'

During a recent episode of MTV Roadies 19, gang leader Gautam Gulati challenged a participant to reveal the complete expansion of CBI.

To everyone's surprise, Rhea Chakraborty quickly jumped in her seat, eagerly raising her hand, and confidently declared, "Mujhe pata hai" (I know the answer).

Unfortunately, the contestant stumbled and provided an incorrect response. Nevertheless, Rhea promptly corrected her, revealing that the accurate full form of CBI is the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty's return to MTV Roadies 19 has sparked significant interest, given the controversies and legal troubles she faced in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO FROM ROADIES 19 HERE:

RHEA CHAKRABORTY'S INVOLVEMENT IN SSR DEATH CASE

In June 2020, Sushant's family levied several allegations against her, triggering a nationwide debate and investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, sent shockwaves across the nation.

Multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), were deployed to investigate various angles surrounding his tragic demise. Rhea herself was arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, she was later granted bail.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)